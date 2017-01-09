SE Uplift Board Makes Decision on Tabor Commons Property View in Browser January, 2017 Just 6 Days Left to Apply! Get your Neighborhood Small Grants application in ASAP! You have until 4 PM on Tuesday, Jan 10th to submit. We’re inspired by the great applications that have been rolling in. SE Uplift Board Makes Decision on Tabor Commons Property With a pending leadership change on the horizon in mid-2017, SE Uplift seeks short-term tenant to fill the space and will revisit potential long-term uses for the property in 2018. SE Uplift Board Meeting Agenda – January 9th Board meetings are open to the public and interested community members are welcome to attend. January Featured Events View Full Calendar When Does My Neighborhood Meet? Ardenwald-Johnson Creek Brentwood-Darlington Brooklyn Buckman Creston-Kenilworth Eastmoreland Foster-Powell Hosford-Abernethy Kerns Laurelhurst Montavilla Mt. Scott-Arleta Mt. Tabor North Tabor Reed Richmond Sellwood-Moreland South Tabor Sunnyside Woodstock Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)