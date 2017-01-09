 

SE Uplift Board Makes Decision on Tabor Commons Property
January, 2017
Neighborhood Small Grants
Just 6 Days Left to Apply!

Get your Neighborhood Small Grants application in ASAP! You have until 4 PM on Tuesday, Jan 10th to submit. We’re inspired by the great applications that have been rolling in. 
Tabor Commons Update
SE Uplift Board Makes Decision on Tabor Commons Property

With a pending leadership change on the horizon in mid-2017, SE Uplift seeks short-term tenant to fill the space and will revisit potential long-term uses for the property in 2018.
January Board Meeting Agenda
SE Uplift Board Meeting Agenda – January 9th

Board meetings are open to the public and interested community members are welcome to attend.
January Featured Events
When Does My Neighborhood Meet?
