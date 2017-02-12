.

Lofstrom’s series is called Septych and he’s worked in music, film, painting, mosaic, glass, and collage exploring composition and the collision of past, present and future.

McDonald’s series of acrylic paintings is called Gesture as Language – impressions and interpretations of human relationships, deliberately ambiguous – with others and ourselves. Whether alone or in a group, McDonald sees us all as links in a chain we cannot see.

Artists’ reception is Sunday February 5, at 2 pm. The gallery is at 8235 SE 13th Ave. No. 5. 12x16gallery.com.