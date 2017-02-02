In celebration of Fair Housing Month, the Fair Housing Council of Oregon (FHCO) is thrilled to present their 19th Annual Fair Housing Poster Contest theme: “It’s Fun Having All Kinds of Neighbors”. FHCO is currently accepting submissions from Oregon students in grades 1 through 8 for a poster that best represents the theme with an artistic flair.

Students are encouraged to design and submit their very own poster, exhibiting the importance of acceptance and diversity in our neighborhoods. Participation in this year’s poster contest can help educate our youth on how fair housing laws protect all Oregonians against illegal housing discrimination by promoting equitable access to housing and economic choices. According to the federal and state fair housing laws, all residents have equal access to housing regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, familial status, disability, source of income, marital status, sexual orientation, age, gender identity, and occupation. This is the perfect opportunity to engage the youngest members of our community in open discourse about civil rights in housing.

The top contest entries will receive cash awards and the winning design will be displayed at venues throughout Oregon. Posters must be horizontally-oriented on an 11”x17” sheet of white paper or poster board to qualify. Deadline for submission is 5:00 pm on Friday, March 17. Entries must be submitted before the deadline to the FHCO office, 1221 SW Yamhill St. #305, Portland, OR 97205.

For more information and details on how to enter FHCO’s 19th Annual Fair Housing Poster Contest, please visit: www.fhco.org/index.php/news/poster-competition.Questions or interested in volunteering? Contact information@fhco.org.