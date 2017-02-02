Prioritizing Higher Education

The League of Women Voters presents: “Prioritizing the Needs of Higher Education in Oregon: the State’s Role in Changing Times.”

Tuesday, February 7, 7 pm

Multnomah County Building Board Room

501 SE Hawthorne Blvd.

Learn and discuss with speakers:

The state’s role in public higher education

Issues, challenges, and goals for higher education

Financial support of higher education

The legislative vision for the state’s role in education

Presenters are: Ben Cannon: Executive Director, State of Oregon, Higher Education Coordinating Commission

Lisa Avery: President, Sylvania Campus, Portland Community College

Sona Andrews: Provost and Vice president for Academic Affairs, Portland State University

Sen. Lew Frederick: Oregon State Senate District 22

This meeting is free and open to the public.

For information contact: LWV, 503.228.1675, info@lwvpdx.org

Friends of Mt Tabor Weed Warriors

Become a Mt. Tabor Park Crew Leader – Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 am – 2 pm or Saturday March 18, 10 am – 2 pm at the Mt. Tabor Park Visitors Center.

Do you enjoy getting outdoors and being a part of a community who’s making a difference for Portland’s air and water quality? Enjoy spending time in Mt. Tabor Park and learning about plants and animals there and working with other volunteers? Become a Mt. Tabor Park Weed Warriors Crew Leader.

Weed Warriors stewardship events are the last Saturday of every month, March-October, from 9 am – 12 pm. Crew Leaders commit to attend at least two of these events and help lead volunteer efforts to pull ivy, dig out blackberry, or remove other invasive plants.

No experience is necessary, just a willingness to work with volunteers of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds.

The two training options are Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 am – 2 pm or Saturday March 18, 10 am – 2 pm at the Mt. Tabor Visitors center. Participants need to attend one of two training days to become a Crew Leader. Even if you aren’t able to become a crew leader, we hope to see you at one of our work parties on the last Saturday of the month in March-October, from 9 am – 12 pm.

During the training, you will learn common native and invasive species in the park, what the Weed Warriors do, and how you can help others be stewards of this amazing park. All tools are supplied.

To register or information, contact Stasia Honnold, Stewardship Coordinator, at fmtp.weedwarriors@gmail.com.

Young people make Valentines for the elderly

More than 15.5 million older adults in America live alone and face isolation due to declining mobility and geographic location. To help combat the negative effects of isolation, DoSomething.org is the largest organization for young people and social change and it has teamed up with Meals on Wheels People for the fourth annual Love Letters campaign.

Older adults served by Meals on Wheels are set to receive handmade Valentine’s Days cards created by young volunteers from around the country this Valentine’s Day.

The campaign encourages young people to create handmade Valentine’s Day cards to lift the spirits of older adults this winter. It runs through Feb. 15, 2017 and cards will be included with meal deliveries throughout the greater Portland metro area.

“Love Letters is one of DoSomething.org’s most popular campaigns because young people get to use their creativity to help brighten older adults’ day during a peak time of isolation and depression,” said Michelle Fino from DoSomething.org.

Visit dosomething.org/loveletters to get involved.

Oregon humanities seeks leaders

Oregon Humanities is looking for people who want to facilitate conversations to get people talking, listening, and connecting to one another in their communities.

The Project brings Oregonians together to talk across differences, beliefs, and backgrounds about important and challenging issues and ideas.

A nonprofit, community group, or business applies to host a Conversation Project program from the catalog on a topic of interest to their community. Then an Oregon Humanities leader goes to that community to facilitate a ninety-minute conversation.

Conversation Project leaders are trained by Oregon Humanities to connect subjects to participants’ experiences and the local community to challenge attendees to think in new ways without advocating a particular perspective.

We believe in the power of people in rooms listening, learning, and asking questions together.

Current Conversation Project programs are listed at oregonhumanities.org.

Conversation Project leaders receive a $250 honorarium, as well as mileage reimbursement and a meal stipend, for each program they facilitate.

Prospective Conversation Project leaders can complete an application form at oregonhumanities.org by February 28, 2017.

For more information contact: Rachel Bernstein, Partnership and Training Manager, 503.241.0543/800.735.0543, ext. 124, or r.bernstein@oregonhumanities.org

TEST YOUR HOME FOR RADON

Test your home for radon and protect your family. Winter is the best time to test homes so now is the time.

The EPA makes community outreach easy by putting how-to kits and radon media products at your fingertips. Access and order your free radon resources: epapsa.com

Grant HS wins state constitution competetion

Six teams participated in the We The People: The Citizen and the Constitution state high school competition at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse on Saturday, January 21.

Civic engagement was on display inside and outside the courthouse, as thousands of people marched in support of constitutional rights while over 150 students demonstrated their deep understanding of the workings of our Constitution.

Teams from Central Catholic High School, Cleveland High School, Franklin High School, Grant High School, Lake Oswego High School, and Lincoln High School participated in the competition and students, teachers, coaches, and supporters were eager to compete.

The results of the competition were:

First Place: Grant

First Runner Up: Lincoln

Third Place: Franklin

Fourth Place: Lake Oswego

Fifth Place: Central Catholic

Sixth Place: Cleveland

Oregon Chief Justice Tom Balmer joined Classroom Law Project Executive Director Marilyn Cover as host of the award ceremony at the close of the day. He noted the importance of civic education in creating informed, active leaders in the next generation.

Lincoln High School won the 2016 state competition and went on to claim the We The People title in Washington, D.C. in late April. Grant attended the national competition in a wild card berth, claiming third place.

Oregon teams have claimed the national title for the past five years contributing to our state holding the record for most titles in the We The People’s 29-year history.

Started in 1983, Classroom Law Project brings vital and engaging civics and law-related education programs into Oregon schools, teaching students the values and skills essential to being a participating citizen in our democracy.

Each year, the program inspires nearly 900 teachers and 63,000 students statewide.

Bridger School Auction

Bridger School PTA hosts its annual auction Saturday, March 4, 5:30 pm at Madeleine School & Parish, 3240 NE 23rd Ave.

All auction proceeds directly benefit Bridger School students. Past funds have been used to provide buses for educational field trips, after-school classes including choir, basketball, dance, and Lego robotics, teacher and classroom supplies, and an additional week of SUN program after school classes.

The auction is open to the public and the price of admission is $45 per person, $80 for a pair, and $300 for a table of eight. Admission includes food, one drink, and an opportunity to bid on fabulous items, such as a Brasada getaway for two, cooking classes, wine tastings, a Bay area getaway package, and artwork created by Bridger students.

Visit bridgerpta.schoolauction.net/auction2017 to browse auction items and purchase tickets.

For information, contact auction chairs Molly Jimenez at 503.254.8322 or Merrell Baker at 206.734.8190 or auction@bridgerpta.org.

Contact your representatives

Governor

Kate Brown • 503.378.4582

US Senators

Ron Wyden • 503.326.7525

Jeff Merkley • 503.326.3386

US Representative

Earl Blumenauer • District 3 • 503.231.2300

Oregon House of Representatives

Alissa Keny-Guyer • District 46 • 503.986.1446

Rob Nosse • District 42 • 503.986.1442

Oregon State Senate

Kathleen Taylor • District 21 • 503.986.1721

Metro Councilor

Bob Stacey • 503.797.1546

Mayor

Ted Wheeler • 503.432.8170

Recycling tips for February

By Bonita Davis, Master Recycler

and Sunnyside resident

Most of us have donated unwanted items to local non-profit thrift stores. These retail outlets sell items and in turn do tremendous community work; providing support and even life-saving assistance to those in need of jobs, housing, treatment and other vital services.

Often we might have an item we wish to go directly to a person who can use it, or we wish to respond to an emergent community need.

Here are organizations that collect and redistribute everything from household goods to warm clothing. Note: Always contact the organization before arriving with a donation. They may only be able to take exactly what they need and cannot disperse other items:

See 211info.org to find local organizations that provide emergency services for the homeless and those at risk.

Organizations include: Bud Clark Commons, Salvation Army Female Shelter, Portland Rescue Mission, Human Solutions, JOIN, Transition Projects, Union Gospel Mission, and Raphael House.

Drop off locations are given for items such as (partial list:) personal care items and toiletries, linens, bedding, sleeping bags, tarps, coats, hats, gloves, food, books, items for children and babies, and more.

Community Warehouse, 3969 NE MLK Jr. Blvd, Mattresses, dressers, kitchen items, furniture, household goods and more. communitywarehouse.org 503.235.8786

New Avenues for Youth, 1200 SW Columbia, Teen appropriate clothing, games, school supplies, books, backpacks, new socks and underwear, wet weather wear and more. newavenues.org, 503.517.3900

Portland Sunshine Division, 687 N. Thompson St. Men and women and children’s clothing, plus-size, new socks and underwear and food. sunshinedivison.org/give-food-or-clothing, 503.823.2199

Toy and Joy Makers, This Portland Fire and Rescue organization accepts new or gently used toys that they distribute to those in need. portlandoregon.gov/fire/article/383745.

Doernbecher Hospital, Northwest Children’s Outreach, northwestchildrensoutreach.org/,

Children’s Relief Nursery, lifeworksnw.org/contribute/donate-goods-or-services

The direct donation list will continue in the March SE Examiner.

2016 Warm Hearts Winter Drive benefits homeless

Columbia Bank, 1234 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., announced that they’ve raised $209,335.96 and donated 8,140 items to 54 local homeless shelters across the Northwest during the second annual Warm Hearts Winter Drive.

Through generous donations from customers, employees and the community, Columbia Bank surpassed its 2016 fundraising goal of $160,000 for Warm Hearts by 30.8 percent, and exceeded the funds raised in 2015 by 32.8 percent.

“The Warm Hearts Winter Drive was created to benefit the growing number of people who are impacted by homelessness and are struggling to receive essential services during our cold and rainy winter months,” said Melanie Dressel of Columbia Bank.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Northwest has increased six percent since 2015. One hundred percent of the clothing and funds collected during the Warm Hearts Winter Drive are donated directly back to the shelters and relief organizations in the communities where the collections originated.

For a full list of benefiting organizations in each county, visit warmheartswinterdrive.com.

REPORTING POTHOLES AND SINKHOLES call PDOT maintenance hotline at 503.823.1700 or use the PDXReporter smartphone app. Potholes and ruts are filled with either cold-asphalt or hot-asphalt patches, depending on weather and other conditions.

Pothole repair is a temporary fix and indicates damage to the street below the surface. A sinkhole is a hole that reaches past the base of the roadway. Sinkholes are generally larger and deeper than potholes.

FRIENDS OF MT. TABOR PARK – Mark your calendars for Tuesday, March 14, 7 – 8 pm for the Annual Meeting of the Friends of Mt. Tabor Park. This year’s meeting will be held at Taborspace, 5441 SE Belmont St. Doors open at 6:30 pm with refreshments and information about what we do. The annual meeting will include reports on accomplishments of 2016, announcements and election of board members. Anyone interested in running for the board should contact taborfriends@gmail.com. FREE Mt. Tabor Park Tree Identification Walk – Sunday, February 19 at 2 pm. Meet at the Mt. Tabor Visitor Center in the main parking lot, rain or shine. Bob Rogers leads guests on a walk to identify many species of trees found in the park.

DOZA OPEN HOUSE – Wednesday, February 8, 5:30 – 8 pm at 1900 SW 4th Avenue, Room 2500 A/B. The City will hold an open house on February 8 to share its work on Design Overlay Zone Assessment with the public. DOZA is intended to improve the design overlay system for all stakeholders and to accomplish the design goals outlined in the 2035 Comprehensive Plan.

VIKING PANCAKE BREAKFAST – February 12, 8:30 am to 1 pm. Start your day with delicious all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, fresh fruit, lingonberries, orange juice, tea or coffee all served with Norwegian charm. Adults $7, Children ages 5-12, $4, Children under 5 are free. Norse Hall, 111 NE 11th Ave. Portland. Parking is free.

ATKINSON KINDERGARTEN SPANISH IMMERSION SCHOOL LOTTERY – If your child will be five years old by September 1, 2017 you can register for Kindergarten. Kindergarten Connect Spanish Presentation: Feb. 8, 6 – 7 pm; English Presentation: Feb. 15, 6 – 7 pm. Apply through the lottery from: February 8 – March 3 online at pps.net/schoolchoice or on paper in the office 5800 SE Division St., 503.916.6333.

CALLING ALL YOUNG ARTISTS: In celebration of Fair Housing Month, the Fair Housing Council of Oregon (FHCO) is thrilled to present their 19th Annual Fair Housing Poster Contest theme: “It’s Fun Having All Kinds of Neighbors”. FHCO is currently accepting submissions from Oregon students in grades 1 through 8 for a poster that best represents the theme with an artistic flair. The top contest entries will receive cash awards and the winning design will be displayed at venues throughout Oregon. Posters must be horizontally-oriented on an 11”x17” sheet of white paper or poster board to qualify. Deadline for submission is 5 pm on Friday, March 17. Entries must be submitted before the deadline to the FHCO office, 1221 SW Yamhill St. #305, Portland, OR 97205.

AIMING FOR CARBON ZERO AND PORTLAND HOUSING CHOICES – Portland’s Climate Action goals call for all new buildings to achieve zero-net carbon emissions by 2030. Can it be done? Let’s Talk Climate takes up this question on Wednesday, February 15 at 7 pm in Copeland Commons, TaborSpace, 5441 SE Belmont St. Advances in science and technology have now made it possible to build homes that cut energy use to close to zero and still affordable. Just like advances in wind and solar technology, these ultra-low energy buildings are becoming more accessible every day, and some are being built as affordable housing. This event is free and open to the public with donations accepted to help defray program expenses. Attendees make reservations on Eventbrite (statewideenergypolicy.eventbrite.com) to facilitate space use. For more information, go to letstalkclimatepdx.org, or inquire at contact@letstalkclimatepdx.org. Bike parking available. Trimet bus line 15. Carpooling recommended.

LEAD POISONING PREVENTION WORKSHOP – Free workshop where participants learn how to prevent lead exposure in their home. Great for households with children or pregnant women in housing older than 1978, or those concerned about lead exposure. Qualified participants receive a free kit of safety and testing supplies. Register for the workshop at communityenergyproject.org or call 503.284.6827×109. Thurs., Feb. 9, 6:30 – 8 pm – East Portland Community Center, 740 SE 106th Ave.; Tues., Feb. 14, 6 – 7:30 pm and Thurs., Feb. 23, 6:30 – 8 pm at the Community Energy Project, 2900 SE Stark St. Ste. A.

HAWTHORNE DIABETES GROUP GATHERING. How’s your blood pressure? What happens when someone has both hypertension and diabetes? High blood pressure is the most common chronic condition in the US. Blood sugar and blood pressure are closely linked. Since both are usually silent and can’t be felt, it is important to take regular action to keep your heart healthy. This gathering explores ways to lower blood pressure to protect your heart using foods, movement, stress, self-compassion and more. RSVP through meetup.com/Hawthorne-Diabetes-Group. The Hawthorne Diabetes Group provides a space for people impacted by diabetes to share, learn, and grow. The group is lead by Julia Hanfling, RD, CDE. Thursday, February 16, 7 – 8:30 pm, Colonial Hts. Presbyterian Church, 2828 SE Stephens St.$10 donation requested. No one will be turned away. 3peachesnutrition.com.

FIX-IT FAIR – Now in its 30th year, the Fix-It Fair is a free event where neighbors come together to learn simple and effective ways to save money and stay healthy at home this winter and beyond. The fair features exhibits and workshops from dozens of community partners. Experts talk about water and energy savings, home and personal health, food and nutrition, community resources, recycling, yard care and more. Additionally, the fairs provide free professional childcare and lunch to attendees. The fair will offer workshops presented in Spanish, in addition to workshops in English. Repair PDX will again offer Repair Cafés at the fairs, with volunteer “fixers” on hand to repair small countertop appliances and clothing or other items to sew, like a backpack or stuffed animal. The next fair is Feb. 25, at Madison High School, 2735 NE 82nd Ave. All fairs run from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm.

WINDERMERE STELLAR SUPPORTED 41 CHARITABLE ORGANIZATIONS throughout Oregon and southwest Washington in 2016. Through the Windermere Foundation, over $360,000 was given to local charities supporting low-income children and families, with a portion of that benefiting nonprofit organizations based in SE Portland, such as Rose City Rowing and Color Outside the Lines. The donations were distributed year-round throughout the Portland metro area, the north Oregon coast and Vancouver, Wash. Beneficiaries included Children’s Justice Center (Vancouver, Wash.), Bridge Meadows (Portland and Beaverton, Ore.), New Avenues for Youth (Portland, Ore.), St. Vincent De Paul’s Food Pantry (Gearhart, Ore.) and more.