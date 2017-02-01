Mother Foucault’s Bookshop at 523 SE Morrison St. hosts all kinds of events for readers, writers and book lovers of every kind. . Literary events readings, talks, panels, and performances.are featured events. Highlights this month include:

• Mother Foucault’s Monthly Letter Writing Social – Viva la Correspondence! Join fellow mail enthusiasts for letter writing, tea, and cookies the first Tuesday of each month at Mother Foucault’s. Stationery and typewriters provided. Hosted by Jennifer Jones. Tuesday, February 7, 4 to 6 pm.

• Prince Tribute Reading and Party with Joe Donovan, Aimee Mackovic, Elena Passarello – In remembrance and tribute to Prince the Purple One, three writers read original poetry and essays. Music and dancing?. Dress up if you feel so inclined. Friday, February 17, 7 pm.

• Other People’s Poems – Learn it by heart. Other People’s Poems is a monthly gathering dedicated to the memorization and recitation of poems not your own. A.M. O’Malley hosts on the last Friday of each month. Come with a poem in your head to share or simply to listen and enjoy. Friday, February 24, 7pm

The bookshop phone is 503.236.2665. Email to be on their monthly events at motherfoucaultsbookshop@gmail.com.