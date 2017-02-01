Forever Dusty is the story of pop singer Dusty Springfield, the voice of blue-eyed soul and the face of Swinging London in the 1960’s who had 21 hits in 21 years.

Her first group The Lane Sisters had a hit in 1959 with (Seven Little Girls) Sitting in the Back Seat and her 1962 group, The Springfields hit with Silver Threads and Golden Needles; the first single by a UK group to make the top 20 in the US, fifteen months before The Beatles.

Triangle Productions! presents this high-energy musical filled with Springfield’s big hits, including Son of a Preacher Man, You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me, Wishin and Hopin’, The Look of Love and others.

Leah Segliman stars as Dusty Springfield with Gary Wayne Cash, David Cole, Kayla Dixon, Tasha Danner and Sarah DeGrave. The show is directed by Donald Horn.

The West Coast premiere is Thursday, February 2 at 7:30 pm at Sanctuary at Sandy Plaza, 1785 NE Sandy Blvd.and continues through February 25. Tickets online at trianglepro.org or 503.239.5919.