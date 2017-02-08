Passionate, curious Oregonians needed to lead public discussions in 2017–18.

Oregon Humanities is looking for people from all backgrounds and levels of experience who want to facilitate conversations to get people talking, listening, and connecting to one another in their communities.

The Conversation Project brings Oregonians together to talk—across differences, beliefs, and backgrounds—about important and challenging issues and ideas. It works like this: a local nonprofit, community group, or business applies to host a Conversation Project program from our catalog on a topic of interest to their community. An Oregon Humanities leader goes to that community to facilitate a ninety-minute conversation.

Conversation Project leaders are trained by Oregon Humanities to connect subjects to participants’ experiences and to the local community and challenge attendees to think in new ways without advocating a particular perspective. Our goal with this program is to connect people to ideas and to each other, not to push an agenda or arrive at consensus. We believe in the power of people in rooms listening, learning, and asking questions together. A list of current Conversation Project programs is available at oregonhumanities.org.

Conversation Project leaders receive a $250 honorarium, as well as mileage reimbursement and a meal stipend, for each program they facilitate.

Prospective Conversation Project leaders should complete the application form at oregonhumanities.org by February 28, 2017.

On February 1, 2017, at noon, Oregon Humanities will be hosting a webinar about the application process and what it’s like to be a Conversation Project leader. Applicants can register for the webinar, read more about Conversation Project, and submit applications at oregonhumanities.org.

Oregon Humanities connects Oregonians to ideas that change lives and transform communities. More information about our programs and publications—which include the Conversation Project, Think & Drink, Humanity in Perspective, Public Program Grants, Responsive Program Grants, and Oregon Humanities magazine—can be found at oregonhumanities.org. Oregon Humanities is an independent, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities and a partner of the Oregon Cultural Trust.