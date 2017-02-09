February, 2017
Traffic Safety Action-shop
Interested in creating awareness, changing policy, and finding $$ to improve safety on your neighborhood streets? RSVP today for our workshop on Feb 23rd!
Going beyond symbols and statements
If we really want to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone, we must go beyond symbols and statements. But we will need to listen first.
2017 Legislative Session
Legislators this session will face many unique challenges and opportunities related to livability for our communities. Here’s how to get involved. 
Baseline communications
SE Uplift recently reevaluated how we provide communication support to our neighborhood associations. Here’s what’s changing.
February Board Meeting Agenda
Board meetings are open to the public and interested community members are welcome to attend. 
