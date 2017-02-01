Oregon Koto-Kai (the Japanese Koto Society of Oregon) presents an Early Spring (So-Shun) concert Sunday, February 19 at the Community Music Center, 3350 SE Francis St. at 2:30 pm.

The group features authentic Japanese music played by koto (Japanese zither) and shamisen (three string lute). Players wear elegant kimonos, the traditional Japanese costume. The So-Shun program includes “Rokudan (six steps)”, composed in the Edo period and “Sakura (cherry blossoms)” for koto ensemble.

The Oregon Koto-Kai ensemble celebrates its fifth year playing, instructed by koto master Mitsuki Dazai. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door available at oregonkotokai.org and Brown Paper Tickets brownpapertickets.com/event/279094.