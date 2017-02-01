The World After Us, paintings of Lloyd Lindley II, is up at Karuna Contemplative Living, 1725 SE Hawthorne Blvd. through the end of February. The works are inspired by Alan Weisman’s book, The World Without Us, where all people simultaneously disappear.

Lindley studied fine art at the U of O and transitioned to Landscape Architecture and had a hand in Pioneer Courthouse Square, the Oregon Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the Westside Corridor Light Rail Project and the MLK Viaduct project on the Pacific Highway.

Karuna is located at 1725 SE Hawthorne Blvd. karunastore.com / 971.299.0565