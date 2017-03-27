The 27th annual Buckman Art Show & Sell is Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12. It’s a major fundraiser for the award-winning arts-integrated academic program at Buckman Arts Focus Elementary School. Held at the school at 320 SE 16th Ave., 140+ juried artists and craftspersons, great food, dance and music performances come together to support the Buckman’s legacy arts program. There is a gallery for the artwork of Buckman students too.

Participating artists generously donate 30% of their proceeds from their sales during the show to the Buckman PTA and the funds are used to purchase art supplies, props and costumes for school performances, items for our arts-integrated classrooms and so much more.

There’s a Silent Auction on Saturday; a Community Art Project all weekend; Saturday; #NeverAgainPDX participates in a group art activity to remember EO 9066, (the executive order that sent Japanese American citizens to internment camps after World War II); Sunday Student Performances with Buckman Student Dance, Chorus and Marimba Ensembles; food carts galore; a kids Art Activity Room for ages 4 and up

Tickets are suggested donation of $2-5 per person with kids under 4 free and the hours are Saturday, March 11, from 10 am – 5 pm and Sunday, March 12, 11 am – 4 pm. More info? Phone 503.916.6230 or email artshowandsell@gmail.com.