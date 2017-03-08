Golda’s Balcony opens in Portland via Triangle Productions, presented Thursday March 9 through Saturday April 1 at The Sanctuary at Sandy Plaza, 1785 NE Sandy Blvd.

The book was written by Tony award-winner William Gibson. With fifteen sold-out months on Broadway, it set the record for the longest one-woman show in history.

From the pogroms of Russia to the halls of the Knesset, this story of Golda Meir follows the trajectory of her life as a Russian immigrant to her time as an American schoolteacher. Then she became leader of international politics as the fourth Prime Minister of Israel.

The story surrounds the 1973 Yom Kippur War, when Israel was attacked by Egypt and Syria. “Golda’s Balcony” refers to the nickname given to an area inside the secretive Dimona nuclear weapons plant where VIPs could observe activity in the facility’s underground.

Meir is a huge historic figure of the last century, and someone actor Wendy Westerwelle has wanted to play for years. Now she is and her transformation is a tour de force. Westerwelle has appeared in Rose, Recovery from myself, The JAP Show, 25 Questions for a Jewish mother, Becoming Dr. Ruth, and her own Medicare-fully Fabulous.

Tickets available from the Triangle box office at 503.239.5919 or at trianglepro.org.