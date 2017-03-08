Celebrate this St Patrick’s Day with KMRIA, the Pogues tribute band reuniting for their 10th anniversary show. The supergroup includes members of the Decemberists, R.E.M, Eels and The Norway Rats. And the band plays on, Friday March 17 at Doug Fir, 830 E. Burnside St.

KMRIA performs the Pogues’ mash of traditional Irish music and punk rock, faithfully and forcefully. “Each member of the band plays multiple instruments and trades lead vocal duties with grit, bluster and drunken glory”, so it is said. KMRIA’s name is a spirited Irish acronym excerpted from James Joyce’s Ulysses and used in the Pogues’ Transmetropolitan (google kmria + joyce).

The set list is drawn from an extensive Pogues’ catalog, with songs from Red Roses For Me, If I Should Fall From Grace With God, Peace and Love, Hell’s Ditch and all the others too.

The band includes Jennie Conlee (Decemberists, Norway Rats) on accordion, pianos; Jesse Emerson (Norway Rats) on bass; Derek Brown (Eels) on drums; Casey Neill (Minus 5, Casey Neill & the Norway Rats) on vocals, guitar, bouzouki; Ezra Holbrook (The Faints, Minus 5) on vocals and guitar; Tim Connell on whistles, mandolin,and banjo and Scott McCaughey on vocals and guitar and whose other band (of many), The Minus 5, shares the evening.

McCaughey (read McCoy) has been a member of The Young Fresh Fellows, R.E.M, The Baseball Project and Tuatara, an instrumental collaboration between McCaughey and Peter Buck.

The evening will surely be a most unforgettable St Patrick’s celebration. Doors open at 8 pm, music at 9 pm and tickets are $15 for those 21 and over.