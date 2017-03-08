Lydia, a play set in the 1970s on the Texas border between the United States and Mexico, is a lyrical story of Ceci Flores, disabled by a tragic accident on the eve of her quinceañera (her fifteenth birthday).

Ceci’s mother must return to work so she hires an undocumented maid named Lydia to be with Ceci. The two form an immediate and miraculous bond that sets the entire family on an emotional journey of discovery in a web of dark secrets.

The production runs from Thursdays through Sundays, March 16 – April 8 at Milagro Theatre, 525 SE Stark St. Tickets are available online at milagro.org or via phone at 503.236.7253 and are $27 in Advance, $32 at the door. There are discounts for students, seniors, veterans, groups 15+, and with the Oregon Trail card through the Arts for All program.