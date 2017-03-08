Parting Shots: Minor White’s Images of Portland, 1938-1942 is a new exhibit at the Architectural Heritage Center, 701 SE Grand Ave. opening March 3 and up for viewing through December 23. The opening reception will be held Thursday, March 16, from 6 – 8 pm.

The collection explores nationally-renowned 20th-century photographer Minor White and focuses on his earliest work. He was in Portland between 1938-1942 to photograph the city from its economically depressed downtown to its opulent mansions.

These captivating images document a city on the verge of change during the World War II era and continue to serve as one of the few visual records of some of Portland’s most significant architecture prior to its eventual demolition.

For the first time, White’s photographs are presented alongside architectural artifacts rescued from commercial and residential buildings that appear in his images and drawn from the Bosco-Milligan Foundation/Architectural Heritage Center’s permanent collection.

These pictures urge us to think about how we should document and preserve historic buildings today, especially those at risk of demolition.

The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm. See visitahc.org for more.