Rad Dad Tomas Moniz and local parents/writers Scott Winn, Zach Ellis, Chelsea Bieker, Stephanie Wong Ken, and Joshua James Amberson present an hour of storytelling honoring the messy, painful, playful and beautiful ways we create families at Mother Foucault’s Bookshop, 523 SE Morrison St. Thursday, March 16 at 7 pm. The bookshop phone is 503.236.2665.

The writers strive to be honest and vulnerable in sharing stories and experiences, their failures and their regrets. The evening is not a bunch of how-to articles on perfect parenting presented by experts.

Some contributors are recognizable authors and activists, though most are everyday parents working, loving and trying to build a better world one diaper change at a time. Parents and writers from diverse communities gather to explore pregnanancy, adoption, issues of racism and police brutality, raising feminists and feminist parenting, empty nesting and letting go. It reminds us all that community can help us get through difficulties, and make us better people.

Moniz is the founder and editor of the award-winning zine Rad Dad. He has three children and teaches creative writing at Berkeley City College.