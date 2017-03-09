Share Tweet Forward March, 2017 Traffic Safety Resources & Opportunities Interested in improving street safety but missed our Feb 23rd event? Click here to view the presentations, read success stories, and RSVP for the March and April events. How to Help Are you interested in supporting the rights of our immigrant and refugee neighbors? Check out our list of informational resources, events, and organizations to get started. SE Uplift Releases RFP for Tabor Commons SE Uplift is happy to announce that we are seeking proposals from 501(c)3 nonprofits to rent the Tabor Commons property for 24 months. Communications Skill Share Could you use some tips on how to get the word out about your neighborhood association’s events and advocacy efforts effectively? Join us on March 21st for this interactive workshop. SE Uplift Board Meeting Agenda – March 6th Board meetings are open to the public and interested community members are welcome to attend. March Featured Events View Full Calendar When Does My Neighborhood Meet? Ardenwald-Johnson Creek Brentwood-Darlington Brooklyn Buckman Creston-Kenilworth Eastmoreland Foster-Powell Hosford-Abernethy Kerns Laurelhurst Montavilla Mt. Scott-Arleta Mt. Tabor North Tabor Reed Richmond Sellwood-Moreland South Tabor Sunnyside Woodstock Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)