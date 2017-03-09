Share
Tweet
Forward
March, 2017
Traffic Safety Action-shop
Traffic Safety Resources & Opportunities

Interested in improving street safety but missed our Feb 23rd event? Click here to view the presentations, read success stories, and RSVP for the March and April events.
Resources for supporting immigrant neighbors
How to Help

Are you interested in supporting the rights of our immigrant and refugee neighbors? Check out our list of informational resources, events, and organizations to get started. 
Tabor Commons for Rent
SE Uplift Releases RFP for Tabor Commons

SE Uplift is happy to announce that we are seeking proposals from 501(c)3 nonprofits to rent the Tabor Commons property for 24 months.  
Communications Skill Share
Communications Skill Share

Could you use some tips on how to get the word out about your neighborhood association’s events and advocacy efforts effectively? Join us on March 21st for this interactive workshop.
March Board Meeting Agenda
SE Uplift Board Meeting Agenda – March 6th

Board meetings are open to the public and interested community members are welcome to attend. 
March Featured Events
82nd Ave Walk & Talk
Engaging Democracy
Portlanders Stands with Refugees & Immigrants
Uprooting Oppression through Intersectional Climate Justice
Open House: Fixing Our Streets
Interrupting Hate in Private & Public Spaces
When Does My Neighborhood Meet?
Neighborhood Map
Ardenwald-Johnson Creek
Brentwood-Darlington
Brooklyn
Buckman
Creston-Kenilworth
Eastmoreland
Foster-Powell
Hosford-Abernethy
Kerns
Laurelhurst
Montavilla
Mt. Scott-Arleta
Mt. Tabor
North Tabor
Reed
Richmond
Sellwood-Moreland
South Tabor
Sunnyside
Woodstock