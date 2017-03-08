Third Rail Repertory Theatre presents The Angry Brigade written by James Graham and directed by Isaac Lamb and Rebecca Lingafelter.

Based on real events in 1970s Britain, The Angry Brigade is part police procedural, part comedy of manners, part documentary, part thriller, part social satire.

Graham uncovers the people behind their ideologies, and a moment in history that resonates deeply today. As young anarchists try to bring down the Establishment, the police try to stop them.

Performances go from March 25 – April 15, Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 pm, Sunday at 2 pm presented at Third Rail Repertory Theatre, 17 SE 8th Ave. Tickets available by phone at 503.235.1101 or online at thirdrailrep.org.