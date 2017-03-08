PassinArt: A Theatre Company presents the Gospel of Lovingkindness by award-winning poet and playwright, Marcus Gardley. Inspired by the death of 15-year old Hadiya Pendleton, shot in her Chicago neighborhood after performing with her high school drill team at the Presidential Inauguration in 2013.

Gardley has transformed this tragedy into a powerful poetic tale of a teenage boy whose promising future is snuffed out by another young man.

The show features local actors La’Tevin Alexander, Shani Harris-Bagwell, Kenneth Dembo, Eric Island, Shelley B. Shelley and Tamara Monique Walker.

It runs March 10-April 9 (Fridays/Saturdays-7:30 pm; and Sundays-3 pm) at the Interstate Firehouse Cultural Center, 5340 N. Interstate Ave. Post show discussions on March 19, 26 and April 9.

Tickets $15-$25 (group discount tickets available).Information and tickets go to passinart.net.