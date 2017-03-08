More than ever, these are important times to recognize the strength and creativity of women in the arts.

WOMEN MARCH ON this month at 12×16 Gallery, 8235 SE 13th Ave. No. 5.

The show celebrates International Women’s Month with an invitational exhibition of eighteen artists from the Pacific Northwest that runs through April 2 filling the gallery with paper, painting, sculpture and photography.

Featured artists are Dyann Alike, Aisha Banse, Anna Daedalus, Dianne Jean Erickson,Sarah Ferguson, Joan Findlay,Shellie Garber, Julia Gardner, Peri Heath, Sandra Janeen, Sharon Jonquil, Shannon McBride, Kristen Mohr, Rachael Warren-Allen, Mary Real, Candy Russo, Ann Shiogi and Ann Truax.

Artists’ Reception is Sunday March 5, at 2 pm. 12x16gallery.com/503.432.3513.