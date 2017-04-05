April brings a steady shower of top-notch acoustic music to Portland’s beloved Artichoke Music Café at 3130 SE Hawthorne Blvd. Highlights for the month include:

• Concerts with songwriters from around the country including Saturday April 8 – Mindy Dillard (left) with Halelupe, at 8 pm $15. Dillard accompanies her songs with modern twists on the clawhammer banjo, storytelling and funky rhythmic guitar grooves (mindydillard.com). Halelupe’s thoughtful songs have lyrics fresh and to the point and stories to move (reverbnation.com/halelupe).

• Sunday April 30 – Dan Weber and Ed Haynes play a benefit concert for Artichoke’s move at 7 pm, $15. Weber is a three-time finalist in the legendary Kerrville New Folk competition. His tribute to Woody Guthrie, Hey Woody, rose to #2 on the Folk charts (danwebermusic.com). Haynes offers sardonic, amusing and thought-provoking songs.

• The Friday Coffeehouse series is augmented this month with a live taping of the nationally- syndicated radio show, “River City Folk with Tom May” April 14 7:30 pm. $5 for 18+over.

• Open mic, Songwriter Roundup and Acoustic Village theme evenings.

THIS JUST IN: Artichoke Community Music has signed a lease for a property at 2001/2007 SE Powell Blvd. at the edge of the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood, next to the Inflatable Boat Center.

A special celebratory Town Hall Meeting is scheduled for Sunday, April 23 at 2 pm in the Artichoke Cafe. The journey of Changing Key: New Space; Same Heart continues as we make plans for renovation and relocation to this Portland institution’s new home.

There are two adjacent storefronts one for the new Café Artichoke performance space and the other, a two-story building to house the music store on the first floor and school, office and rehearsal rooms on the second. See the month’s calendar at artichokemusic.org.