triangle productions is joining other theatres around the US presenting a new rolling World Premiere play. There are 45 theatres that have rearranged their schedules to add this show.

On January 20, 2017, the 45th President of the United States was sworn in. Over the next six months, events unravelled that tested every American’s strength of character: executive actions, an immigration round-up of unprecedented scale, and a declaration of martial law.

The year is 2019 and the setting is an interview room in a Texas prison. Gloria, an African-American writer and professor, interviews Rick, a white convict on Death Row. Rick finds himself the front man of the new administration’s edicts that have clearly spiralled way out of control and, while doing his job, he loses his humanity. It’s a terrifying and gripping exploration of what can happen if we let fear win.

Written by Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Robert Schenkkan, Building the Wall takes place AFTER the much-threatened wall is built.

The play runs April 20 – 29 at The Sanctuary @ Sandy Plaza, 1785 NE Sandy Blvd. Thursdays-Saturdays, 7:30 pm. Ticket prices are $15 – $35. All seats are reserved. Reservations and questions at 503.239.5919 or at trianglepro.org.