Mister Theater is a new performing arts venue located at 1847 E. Burnside St. #101. This 78 seat theater hosts a variety of dramatic and comedic performances and has two big shows this month coming up

Now through Sunday April 16, the Theatre presents CLUE Onstage and Director Peter Lewis has assembled a cast of Portland comedic talents for this new adaptation of the 1985 film bringing the boardgame CLUE to life. There’s rotating walls, secret passages, slapstick comedy, a backlit shadow-box, and plenty of memorable lines and just like the game, six guests are invited to a dinner party by Mr. Boddy, who is blackmailing them all.

Of course, murder and mayhem ensue, creating a Whodunnit, led by the Boddy butler, Wadsworth. All the game pieces are there including Miss Scarlet, Mr. Green, Colonel Mustard, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum, and Mrs. White, as well as a few other victims and accomplices, like Wadsworth and Yvette – the French maid. Each character has access to a lethal weapon, and a strong motive, and CLUE leaves you asking: Who killed Mr. Boddy, with what, and where?

Scenic and lighting design director Ryan Cloutier has transformed the new space into a sprawling mansion where this band of merry murderers carry out their dastardly deeds.

CLUE runs Thursdays – Sundays until April 16. Thursdays – Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays 2 pm. Tickets are $12 online and $15 at the door. Thursday performances are Pay-What-You-Will. 503.547.4019 or mistertheaterpdx@gmail.com.