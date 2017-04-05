The Extradition Series is a quarterly concert series presenting composed and improvised New Music and works from the 20th-century experimental tradition. The series is directed by Matt Hannafin and presented by the Creative Music Guild (creativemusicguild.org).

The 2017 spring concert is Saturday April 22, at the Leaven Community Center, and the group of musicians include Matt Carlson, piano; Loren Chasse, percussion; Christi Denton, electronics; John Gross, tenor sax; Matt Hannafin, percussion; Branic Howard, electronics and percussion; Jesse Mejía, electronics; Andre St. James, double bass; Evan Spacht, trombone; and Reed Wallsmith, alto sax.

The program consists of:

• Toshi Ichiyanagi’s “The Field” (1966)

• John Cage’s, “Song No. 85” (1970) and “Branches” (1976) with vocalist Michael Stirling and “Song No. 85” from Cage’s “Songbooks” in simultaneous performance accompanied by seeds, grasses, pine cones, bamboo, amplified cacti

• Takehisa Kosugi’s “Plus/Minus” (1987)

• Alvin Lucier, “Wind Shadows” (1994) two wave oscillators producing a slow pattern of beats and Evan Spacht’s trombone

• G. Douglas Barrett, “Two Voices” (2008): This graphic score consists of 27 pairs of horizontal lines, some of equal length and some of different lengths. Two performers are instructed to perform “a sustained tone, sound, action, or noise” that corresponds to the length of their individual lines. The music is to be “soft, concentrated, for its own sake.” The work will be performed by John Gross (tenor sax) and Reed Wallsmith (alto sax).

Doors open at 7 pm, and the music starts at 7:30 pm. Leaven Community Center is at 5431 NE 20th Ave. Tickets $5 – $15 sliding scale at the door.