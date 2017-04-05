Bassist Dave Holland has been a composer and bandleader with the dedication to create consistently innovative ensembles for more than 50 years. His passion for musical expression of all styles have earned him multiple Grammys and the title of NEA Jazz Master.

The Dave Holland Trio performs in concert at Revolution Hall on April 7 at 8 pm presented by PDXJAZZ.

Holland worked in groundbreaking groups led by Miles Davis, Betty Carter and Stan Getz. His Conference of the Birds with Anthony Braxton is an extraordinary rare gem of a record. His collaborations with Chick Corea, Jack DeJohnette, and John McLaughlin are legendary and he has played on hundreds of recordings; more than thirty as bandleader.

Today he continues to assemble, record and perform with duos, quartets, big bands and every other combination. His ensemble for this Portland evening is Kevin Eubanks and Eric Harland with guest Chris Potter. It’s a not-to-miss music evening for the Rose City.

For tickets, see pdxjazz.com and click on “events”.