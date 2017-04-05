Indexing and Interference is a new show from Kerry Davis and Anna Daedalus at Roll-Up Photo Studio + Gallery, 1715 SE Spokane St.

In conjunction with Portland Photo Month, the exhibit features new and collaborative work by Davis and Daedalus using photograms and cast concrete. Both processes capture traces, concrete is “indexed” or imprinted upon, while the photograms’ subjects leave a shadow through obstruction of light.

The press release speaks volumes: “Collectively, the work seeks to interfere with the current American narrative of racist fear-mongering and to critique state-sanctioned violence, nationalistic immigration policies, and willful ignorance of the environmental crisis.”

Opening reception is Friday, April 7 beginning at 6 pm and the exhibit runs through April 28. Gallery hours are Friday / Saturday, Noon – 5 pm and by appointment.