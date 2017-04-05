Kris Deelane and The Hurt are a Portland Old School/New School Soul showband extravaganza gracing Oregon stages in recent years. In a monthly residency at the venerable Laurelthirst Public House at 2958 NE Glisan St., they’ll be shaking the room Saturday April 8 at 6 pm.

This is a large band with big, deep grooves, horns and animated back up singers that do classic and unexpected Stax/Motown/Atlantic soul hits and rarities from the 50s 60’s and 70’s and Deelane sings in no uncerain terms with a voice full of power, charisma and attitude.

The songs range from Betty Wright to Gladys Knight, Sly Stone to Marvin Gaye, Minnie Epperson, Ted Taylor and the ensemble present a most memorable danceable show. They have performed at Oregon Country Fair, the Dixie Festival, What The Fest and have shared the stages with Martha Davis and the Motels and Three Dog Night. krisdeelaneandthehurt.com