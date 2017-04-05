There are two kinds of mazes. There’s the kind you try to get through and out the other side, and the kind where you try to get to the center.

In A Maze, several disparate tales entwine – a teenage girl recreates her identity after being held captive in a suburban basement for eight years; a band remakes itself post-rehab and post-hit-song; a self-taught artist gains a cult following for his 15,000 page comic book.

Written by Rob Handel and directed by Nate Cohen, A Maze opens Friday, April 14 and continues through May 13.

It’s presented by Theatre Vertigo at Shoebox Theatre, 2110 SE 10th Ave. Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2 pm.

Call the box office at 503.482.8655 or see theatrevertigo.org.