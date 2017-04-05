Imago Theatre presents a new version of Euripides’ Medea, written by Ben Power of the National Theatre of London. Performances are April 21 to May 20 at Imago’s home, 17 SE 8th Ave.

The play is set in Corinth, and Medea seeks revenge against her unfaithful husband Jason. some time after his quest for the Golden Fleece where he first met Medea. Anne Sorce and Todd Van Voris embody the leads of Medea and Jason.

In 1998, Jerry Mouawad, Imago’s artistic co-director, designed a deck suspended in a black void three feet off the stage floor that tips and sways in an abyss. It’s been used before for the staging of Sartre’s No Exit and now this illustrious set is being used for this new production

Ticket can be purchased by calling Imago at 503.231.9581 or TicketsWest at 503.224.8499 or online at ticketswest.com. Thursdays at 7; Fridays/Saturdays at 7:30 pm.