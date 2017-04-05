The World Premiere of Rebecca Martinez’ Óye Oyá Milagro opens this month at Milagro Theatre April 27 through May 27. This original Spanish-language musical is inspired by the Cuban Zarzuela and Shakespeare’s The Tempest.

A woman calls on the power of Oyá… A boat is caught in a mysterious storm… A young woman fights to choose her own path…. It’s a journey of love, compassion and forgiveness, and finding the way back home.

It’s the biggest production ever seen on the Milagro stage.

Martinez’ story is directed by Estefanía Fadul and based on Rodolfo Ortega’s version who wrote the music and lyrics for the show.

Milagro Theatre is at 525 SE Stark St. and performances are Thursday – Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2 pm. The Friday, April 28 opening reception is catered by Pambiche Restaurant.

Tickets available in advance at milagro.org or 503.236.7253, with discounts for students, seniors, veterans, groups 15+, and with the Oregon Trail card through the Arts for All program.