Portland Sings! is a community sing-along and a casual, fun group-singing opportunity for anyone wanting more singing in their lives

The next event is Sunday, April 16 from 3 – 5 pm at TaborSpace, 5441 SE Belmont St. Admission is sliding scale $5-10.

Sing folk, pop, blues, country, Motown, and soul with a great bunch of folks.

For a free downloadable lyric book, go to PortlandSings.com.