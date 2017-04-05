The Portland Underground Film Festival (PUFF) returns for the 13th year, April 7, 8, 9 at Clinton Street Theatre, 2522 SE Clinton St.

Founded in 2004, PUFF finds films and videos by artists with limited means and big imaginations. For three days, experimental features will be shown, along with eight blocks of shorts, consisting of 71 films. 32 of these come from local artists. The remaining entries hail from around the United States as well as Spain, Germany and Portugal. Several alumni return with new work, and one block of shorts is dedicated to student films.

“It’s exciting for us to unveil the talent reflected in this year’s line up. Underground films are borne out of love, not out of a desire for fame or to have an impact on popular culture,” said Lani Jo Leigh, PUFF Director and Clinton Street Theatre owner.

There are documentaries, music videos, horror/sci-fi, comedy, political commentary and experimental abstracts. Each film explores and celebrates the creative process. The full schedule is available at PUFFPDX.org.