Portland’s Claudia F. Savage has a new poetry collection, Bruising Continents has been named a finalist for the New Issues Poetry Prize and The Hudson Poetry Prize. She is celebrating with a book launch April 28, at Ford Food & Drink, 2505 SE 11th Ave #101 beginning at 7 pm.

Savage is one-half of the improvising performance duo Thick in the Throat, Honey that merges jazz, spoken word, experimental music, chants and devotional toning.

Her poems, essays, and interviews have been in Water-Stone Review, Denver Quarterly, Columbia, BOMB and many other publcations. She has been a Pushcart and Best New Poets nominee.

Along with the book launch, guests for the evening will be Detroit poet Stephanie Heit and the musical trio of John C. Savage, Tim DuRoche and Andre St. James.

Beautiful letter-pressed broadsides are included with every book purchase. See claudiafsavage.com to order.