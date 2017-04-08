April, 2017
State Preemption & Rent Control
2017 Legislative Session Tries to Tackle Rent Control

This session preemption is again front and center on issues relating to housing affordability and tenant protections. But this time the fight is focused on rent control.
Design Week Portland
Design Week Portland & Civic Events

With the support of a grant from SE Uplift, Design Week Portland will bring to life the Green Loop – a proposed six-mile pedestrian and bike promenade linking the city’s east and west sides.
Neighborhood Cleanups
Neighborhood Cleanup Season

Neighborhood cleanups make getting rid of clutter easy and they help fund community projects like picnics, movie nights, and more. Find one near you! 
April Board Meeting Agenda
SE Uplift Board Meeting Agenda – April 3rd

Board meetings are open to the public and interested community members are welcome to attend. 
Mitigating Air Toxics
Immigrant Refugee Stories
Race Talks Immigration Policy
Let's Talk Climate
Earth Day Spring Celebration
DWP - Civic Events
