April, 2017 2017 Legislative Session Tries to Tackle Rent Control This session preemption is again front and center on issues relating to housing affordability and tenant protections. But this time the fight is focused on rent control. Design Week Portland & Civic Events With the support of a grant from SE Uplift, Design Week Portland will bring to life the Green Loop – a proposed six-mile pedestrian and bike promenade linking the city’s east and west sides. Neighborhood Cleanup Season Neighborhood cleanups make getting rid of clutter easy and they help fund community projects like picnics, movie nights, and more. Find one near you! SE Uplift Board Meeting Agenda – April 3rd Board meetings are open to the public and interested community members are welcome to attend. April Featured Events View Full Calendar When Does My Neighborhood Meet? Ardenwald-Johnson Creek Brentwood-Darlington Brooklyn Buckman Creston-Kenilworth Eastmoreland Foster-Powell Hosford-Abernethy Kerns Laurelhurst Montavilla Mt. Scott-Arleta Mt. Tabor North Tabor Reed Richmond Sellwood-Moreland South Tabor Sunnyside Woodstock Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)