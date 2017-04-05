THE MODERN PROMETHEANS’ FRANKENSTEIN written by Paul Cosca, based on the novel by Mary Shelley April 6 through 15, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at The Funhouse Lounge, 2432 SE 11th Ave., 7:30 pm. Tickets are $10, available at the door and at modernprometheans.org. This classic tale of hubris and tragedy receives a cerebral new adaptation.

OJOS FEOS’ ORIGINAL AFRO-LATIN BLUES are featured at the fourth annual benefit for Surg+Restore/Africa in Sierra Leone, Saturday April 29 at Carvlin Hall, St. Philip Neri Parish at 6 pm. Find out more at surgandrestore.org.

THE GOSPEL OF LOVINGKINDNESS explores the toll youth and gun violence take in low income neighborhoods and communities of color. Written by Marcus Gardley, it was inspired by the death of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton, shot after performing with her school drill team at the 2013 Presidential Inauguration. See it through April 10 at the Interstate Firehouse Cultural Center, 5340 N Interstate Ave. Friday, Saturdays, 7:30 pm; Sunday, 3 pm. $5 tickets available for select performances. Tickets available at passinart.net.

MICHAEL HURLEY AND THE CROAKERS play every third Friday at Laurelthirst Pub’s happy hour from 6 m to 8 pm. Hurley’s songs, guitar playing and his psychedelic soul yodel are legendary life experiences not to be missed. See snockonews.net, laurelthirst.com.

MJ NEW, THE QUARTET led by pianist Darrell Grant, tours Oregon April 30–May 13. After sold out shows in Portland, the quartet offers concerts and clinics throughout the state for two weeks beginning April 30. Performances promise the introspective elegance of the MJQ from players Darrell Grant, piano; Marcus Shelby, bass; Mike Horsfall, vibraphone and Carlton Jackson, drums. Classical counterpoint, American song, blues, and sophisticated arrangements of Chopin, Jobim, and more with the savoir faire of a martini shaken, not stirred. Tour dates are at darrellgrant.com/mj-new-jazz-quartet.