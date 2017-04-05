The Kings of Mongrel Folk, Orville Johnson and Mark Graham are Northwest favorites and they are in town for a Portland FolkMusic Society Concert, Friday April 21 at 7:30 pm. Their royal mixture of humor, storytelling, mythology, religious blasphemy, guitar, social criticism, harmonica, dramatic tension, dobro, death, birth, and old-time music is the best medicine for tumultuous times like these.

The Kings have held court on Garrison Keillor’s Prairie Home Companion, Kevin Burke’s Open House and perform and teach worldwide. Mark’s harmony and harmonica and clarinet and the clear sweet singing from Orville’s southern root and roll guitar and honeyed voice raises the rafters and chases the blues far away.

These guys are real deal Northwest treasures and this is an evening not to be missed. Doors open at 7 pm at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, 2828 SE Stephens. Tickets are $18 General, $15 PFS members, $9 youth, under 12 free. Advance tickets are recommended: portlandfolkmusic.org/concerts.php.

Get a preview at mongrelfolk.com and orvillejohnson.com.