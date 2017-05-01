BABA President:

Constance Ihrke

Email: cli825@msn.com

Meetings: Second Thur. 9 am

Historic Belmont Firehouse,

900 SE 35th

belmontbusiness.org

Belmont Business District Pocket Grant Program is back for a 3rd year. Three or more businesses in pockets of the district from 12th to 60th on or near Belmont, Morrison or Stark can apply together for up to $500 for special events or business area improvements to be awarded in May and used between July and December 2017. Applications, due by noon, Friday, May 5, are available online at belmontdistrict.org

May is the coordinating month for the Belmont Walking Map. Member businesses in the district or serving the district are listed on the map and space can be purchased on the map cover and ad space in the map. Maps are distributed in the July Sunnyside Neighborhood newsletter and throughout the year at the Pioneer Square and airport visitor’s center as well as local Belmont District businesses.

Contact BABA marketing and communications rep, Karen Hery at info@belmontdistrict.org 503.407.2667 to join the Belmont Area Business Association and to become a map advertiser.

Monthly BABA business meetings are held the second Thursday of the month 9-10:30 am at the Belmont Firehouse: 35th and Belmont. BBB events – Belmont Business Beverage gatherings – at different locations around the district on the fourth or fifth week of the month. Details posted on the Belmont Area Business Association Facebook page.