Portland Cello Project performs May 20 at Revolution Hall, one of only two public performances the group will play in town this year.

The ensemble is celebrating Spring Breakup, a new EP just released and a sweet collection of six Alaska-themed tunes co-written by Gideon Freudmann and Annalisa Tornfelt accompanied by the esteemed Cello Project.

“Working on Spring Breakup was a joyful, creative endeavor,” says Freudmann. “The concept came about when the Cello Project was commissioned to compose and record an Alaska-themed EP to accompany our tour and to coincide with the annual “breakup” in Alaska when the frozen rivers melt making unimaginable sounds and ushering in the spring.

“The title is also a play on words as every band inevitably makes a breakup album – though that was all in fun in this case. Annalisa and I were paired up to compose these tunes and we had more songs than we needed… [so] a full length duo album will be out later this year.” Hear a sample at cellobop.com/discs.html and order a copy.

Freudmann says “The show will feature tunes from the EP… We will have the funky and loveable trumpeter Farnell Newton joining us and the usual assortment of unexpected Cello Project shenanigans.”

The show begins at 8 pm. Advance tickets are $17 for this show.. Revolution Hall is smaller than The Arlene Schnitzer hall they packed out last time, so expect tickets to move quickly. Advance tickets at ticketf.ly/2pigvfc.