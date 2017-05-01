Fifth level black belt earned

By Master Cynthia Brown

Master Robert Secord, resident and Taekwon-do Instructor of the Montavilla community, recently earned his 5th degree Master title at the March Black belt test for Kim’s Taekwon-do.

Master Secord started his journey through the martial arts when he was only 5 years old. Now 20 years later, he continues teaching classes at Montavilla United Methodist Church.

“Classes are open to all ages (5 & up), we love teaching families, and we don’t discriminate. Come get your Kicks with us!”

In addition, he instructs at Vestal elementary once a week, and teaches in Lake Oswego at Club Sport.

Master Secord is an active member in the Montavilla East Tabor Business Association.

“I love this community. I want to help to support a positive environment in the neighborhood, where students can gain self-confidence and become involved in their community through the martial arts.”

Master Secord successfully defended and retained his title this weekend in Boise, Idaho as the men’s Grand Champion.

Together with over 33 other Portland area Taekwon-do students he attended the Kim’s Taekwon-do tournament. The event draws competitors throughout the greater Northwest. Portland competitors fared very well with numerous medals won including Ngan Vo, 4th degree bringing home the Women’s Grand Champion title.

For information on Kim’s Taekwon-do classes in Montavilla and the Portland area go to kimstkdportland.com.

On volunteering for Metropolitan Family Services

Note: Metropolitan Family Service (MFS) kicks off their spring recruitment campaign for volunteers to support the AARP Foundation Experience Corps; a national inter-generational mentoring program housed at MFS where adults age 50 and over assist in tutoring K-3 grade students who need help learning to read. This is a volunteer’s story. Contact metfamily.org 503.232.0007. ext 226.

By Helene Benson

When I retired from Oregon Health Sciences University, I volunteered In Gov. Kulongoski’s office in Salem. That’s where I learned about MFS Experience Corps. My husband and I had traveled a lot, played more golf than I ever expected and with our children now adults, I began to think – OK, now what? I was feeling a need for a deeper purpose and that’s what drove me to call Jessica at MFS.

This proven program is made up of volunteers aged 50 and older who are dedicated to helping children become great readers by the 3rd grade, improving their skills also in math and science. I must tell you that working with children isextremely rewarding, and more so than chasing a little white ball on the golf course.

Every week for 10 hours I mentor 8 or more students, one-to-one, helping them to develop their literacy skills at Lot Whitcomb Grade School in Milwaukie, 20 miles from my home. Observing these students build their reading skills and confidence leaves me feeling fortunate to be a part of Experience Corps.

Recently a 2nd grader I work with asked me how old I am (which always occurs at some time during the year). When I said 75, he had such a surprised look on his face and said “AND you’re still alive”?

I love my contact with these children. They make me laugh, and I work hard at encouraging them to have a positive outlook on learning. It is very important to me to be a part of this early educational program and now I have the pleasure to share this with you.

May on Mt. Tabor

Wednesday Morning Songbird Guided Walks

The Audubon Society of Portland meets at the main parking lot every Wednesday in May, rain or shine at 7 am. Bring binoculars if you have them, stay at long as you wish.

Visit the Audubon Society of Portland: audubonportland.org/trips-classes-camps/adult/Birdwalks for details.

Run, Mama Run – Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14 is the 9th annual Mother’s Day Run, Mama Run (runmamarunpdx.org), with proceeds going to Family Forward Action, founded by a group of Oregon mothers 2009 to advocate for an economy that works for mothers and the families who depend on them.

Tree I.D. Walk – Sunday, May 21, 2 pm. Join Bob Rogers the third Sunday of every month as he leads visitors on a tour of the park’s most notable trees. Meet at the Visitor Center rain or shine.

Mt. Tabor Art Walk –May 20 & 21 – The 11th annual Mt. Tabor Art Walk showcases the many artists who live in this beautiful neighborhood. It promotes high-quality visual art in a variety of media within the unique setting of the Mt. Tabor neighborhood. Visit mttaborartwalk.com for artists’ profiles and a tour map.

Weed Warriors Habitat Restoration – May 27, Saturday, 9 am – noon. Join the Weed Warriors on the last Saturday of the month from May–October as they restore health to the park by removing invasive plant species.

Meet at the Visitor Center by the main parking lot, and wear durable long pants and long sleeve shirt. If you have heavy-duty gardening gloves and supplies, bring them. Otherwise, loaner items will be supplied. Join the Weed Warriors on Facebook.

Donate Life Tabor Trot – May 27, Saturday, 9:45 am – Noon. Presented by Community Tissue Services, the pet and family-friendly Tabor Trot brings together Donor Families, Transplant Recipients, Living Donors and Supporters to celebrate and honor the gift of life made possible by organ, eye and tissue donors.

It’s a fundraiser for Donate Life Northwest programs. Visit tabortrot.com to register.

PCC celebrating Foster Care Month

The month of May is National Foster Care Month, and PCC’s Fostering Success Program is celebrating. In conjunction with students and community partners, PCC hosts events throughout the month to raise awareness about issues facing children, youth and adults with a history in fostercare.

Students from PCC’s new Advocacy and Support Club for Foster Care Alumni and Friends will host activities from Noon to 2 pm at the Southeast Center Monday, May 15, Mt. Tabor Great Hall, SE Campus, 2305 SE 82nd and Division St.

“Awareness is about more than knowing all the negative aspects of fostercare,” Program Coordinator and former foster youth Lisa J Féinics said. “Unfortunately, we are inundated all the time with sad stories or negative statistics about foster youth. That’s why we are going to focus on positive transformation during May.”

The college is running a crowdfunding campaign, Fostering Success EverydayHero to support staffing and services key to the success of the program and its students.

PCC Fostering Success’ Evening of Transformative Expression program is from 5:30 – 7 pm, Wednesday, May 31, Room 108, ST Building, Sylvania Campus, 12000 SW 49th Ave. Enjoy an evening of uplifting prose, poems, or visual images by those who have been impacted in some way from issues related to fostercare.

Recycling– One at a Time, a Dime Makes a Difference

By Bonita Davis, Master

Recycler and Sunnyside resident

The deposit on Oregon bottled beverages, including glass, plastic and aluminum just increased from a nickel to a dime. The 1971 Bottle Bill created this 5 cent nudge to return our empties as a strategy to help curb litter and keep recyclable material out of Oregon’s landfills.

Oregon has become a leader in recycling efforts as a result. The Bottle Bill has proven recycling is cost efficient and environmentally sound.

According to the Oregon Beverage Recycling Collective (obrc.com), recycling containers keeps 21.3 million pounds of aluminum, 13.4 million pounds of plastic and 104 million pounds of glass out of the landfill each year.

Aluminum can linger in a landfill for some 80-200 years, plastic beverage bottles 450 years and glass up to a million years. Returned containers can be reprocessed into new containers, saving energy and natural resources.

Over time, the Oregon return rate dipped below 80%, requiring the deposit incentive to increase to 10 cents. Even containers purchased before the increase are now worth the 10 cent deposit rate. Will the dime make it worth it to return your deposit container for the dime?

Beginning January, 2018, the deposit program expands to include not only carbonated beverages, beer, and water bottles to all beverage containers, with the exception of wine, dairy, infant formula, and plant-based “milks.”

If taking them back to the store is something you just can’t seem to do, consider The BottleDrop at bottledropcenters.com. These staffed, indoor facilities are rapidly expanding throughout Oregon and the Metro area.

In SE, we are close to the Milwaukie Redemption Center at 6100 King Rd or the Glisan Redemption Center at 12403 NE Glisan. It is possible to drive through, drop one or more bags of containers at a time and receive a deposit credit on your account card. BottleDrops can make fundraising easy for any organization by opening an account and accepting donations to that account number.

Another idea? Join the effort to raise money for Portland Public Schools by dropping off your dime deposits near the check stands at New Seasons Markets. In 2016 alone, The Cans For Kids program raised over $66,500 for PPS.

Casey Logan at New Seasons shared that since the program began in 2001, $446,247 has been raised for the Public Schools. For more information go to newseasonsmarket.com/cans/forkids.

Some prefer to set their bottles out next to curbside recycling, for those who seek them out as their income. Whatever your recycling choice, it all helps to keep the containers out of the wastestream and out of the natural environment we cherish in Oregon.

Monta-village Festival 2017

Sunday May 7, 1 – 4 pm

1231 SE 92nd

The Montavillage Festival is a free community event celebrating the living earth with the intention of fostering connection with neighbors, local businesses and organizations, families, and the city at large. It is sponsored by the PTA and run by parent volunteers.

The community is invited to join the festivities for lots of fun activities including: a bouncy castle, dunk tank, cakewalk, live music and entertainment, food carts, local vendors, games, bike safety and maintenance, art activities, PTA raffle, face painting, and more.

Local artists include: Navajo jewelry, glass etching, Native American painted and wrapped feathers, agate necklaces, visual art, and women’s clothing. Girl Scout Cookies will be on sale and a raffle will be held.

An annual school event for family, friends, neighbors to enjoy the spring and community celebration. This year it happens to fall a week before Mother’s Day and there’s a wonderful group of local vendors for gifting needs.

Business Beat

P-TOWN TEES, 3415 SE Belmont St.– Hand-drawn and hand-printed t-shirts based on local landmarks and neighborhoods and original designs. No machinery used, just their own hands and creativity. The shirts have gained popularity and have been seen around the world. They also have art, records and other collectibles for sale.T-shirts range in price from $5 to $10 and are printed on both sides. The store is open everyday. 503.307.5456 or email Ptowntees@gmail.com.

CHILDREN’S COOKING CLASSES AT NOURISH NORTHWEST, 4418 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Cooking for students aged 6 – 12 every Wednesday from 3 – 5 pm. A Cooking Camp will be offered this summer, from June 21 – 23. Visit nourishnorthwest.com for more information and to see a full class schedule. info@nourishnorthwest.com or 503.234.7280.

VOX ACADEMY has recently moved from its location on SE 17th Ave. to Waverly Heights United Church of Christ, 3300 SE Woodward. St. Vox Academy teaches a variety of classes designed to develop the voice both for singing and speaking. All styles of speech and singing are honored, believing that growing in awareness of one’s voice also leads to greater self-awareness. More information about Vox Academy can be found at voxacademy.org. Waverly UCC can be found at waverlyucc.org.

FULLY’S WATER AVENUE, 1010 SE Water Ave., storefront is now open featuring ergonomic furniture giving ergo-curious shoppers the opportunity to sit, lean or stand at length with the furniture and accessories, taking their time to explore some of the many different configurations possible. The furniture is scrupulously crafted for comfort and easy movement. The newest edition is the Tic Toc, a chair founder David Kahl dreamed of, and is the result of two years of relentless design tweaks and adjustments to ensure that it’s just right. Active sitting soon becomes second nature. See fully.com for more

Bike More Challenge

On Mayday, Monday, May 1, The Street Trust (formerly the Bicycle Transportation Alliance) kicks off national bike month with the Bike More Challenge which runs annually through the month of May.

The Bike More Challenge is a fun, free competition to encourage friends, family and colleagues to experience firsthand, the joys and benefits of riding a bike. The more miles and trips you log; the more people you encourage; the more points you earn (and chances to win awesome prizes).

Sign up at: lovetoride.net or phone 503.226.0676

The Street Trust (formerly Bicycle Transportation Alliance) is a nonprofit membership organization working to promote bicycling, walking and transit.

PORTLAND SINGS! COMMUNITY SING-ALONG. A casual, fun group-singing opportunity for anyone wanting more singing in their life. Sunday, May 21 from 3 – 5 pm at TaborSpace, 5441 SE Belmont St. This is their last get together until September. Come and sing folk, pop, blues, country, Motown, soul, and whatever strikes your fancy. For a free digital lyric book go to.PortlandSings.com. Sliding scale $5-10.

HAWTHORNE DIABETES GROUP: “Breaking Free from Diabetic Pain” – May 11, 7 – 8:30 pm, 2828 SE Stephens St. Does pain limit your movement? How does it impact your life? This month, we welcome Jonathan Blatt, MD, anesthesiologist for a discussion on diabetic foot pain and joint pain. Dr. Blatt offers guidelines to reduce pain through food, sleep/ lifestyle, movement, and medication.$10 donation requested. No one will be turned away. RSVP through meetup.com/Hawthorne-Diabetes-Group or by contacting Julia Hanfling at julia@3peachesnutrition.com / 503.504.5050

MOTHER’S DAY VIKING PANCAKE BREAKFAST – Sunday May 14 from 8:30 am to 1 pm at the Norse Hall, 111 NE 11th Ave. Treat mom to the best breakfast in town – Norse Hall’s famous all-you-can-eat Viking pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, fresh fruit, strawberry compote, lingonberries, orange juice, and tea or coffee served with lots of smiles and Norwegian charm. Adults $7, Children ages 5-12 $4, under 5 are free. Parking is free too. NORWEGIAN CONSTITUTION DAY – “Syttende Mai” May 17. Doors open at 4 pm. Sponsored by Sons of Norway’s Grieg Lodge at its historic Norse Hall on 11th and Couch St. in NE Portland. This is an excellent time to celebrate the rich and unique Norwegian culture. Socialize in the Oslo Lounge, enjoy ethnic food in the dining room and shop for Nordic treasures in our Landhandel. Robotics and other crafts and activities, free hot dogs, bottled water and ice cream for children 10 and under. Cultural program starts at 6:30 pm in the Grand Ballroom. For information go to norsehall.org.

SEEKING DASHING DOGS TO HELP PETS AT OHS! Special events for pets and the people who love them. Visit oregonhumane.org for a detailed list. Doggie Dash Registration. Register now for Portland’s favorite pet event, Doggie Dash, and help pets in need at the Oregon Humane Society. Doggie Dash is May 13 at Waterfront Park downtown. The fun walk/run is followed by a festival in the park, featuring vendors, contests and a pancake breakfast. For more information or to register visit oregonhumane.org/doggiedash

FREE SOLAR INFORMATION SEMINAR to learn why 2017 is THE time to Go Solar on Wednesday, May 17, at 7 pm, Woodstock Community Center, 5905 SE 43rd. Find out what solar costs after all financial incentives are claimed, including a 30% federal income tax credit, up to $6,000 state income tax credit and an incentive from the Energy Trust of Oregon. Incentives can reduce your costs as much as 75%. RSVP by May 10 at gosolarwoodstock.com or call Chuck at 503.484.5548.

STRONG HEALTHY DISCS–May 18, 6 pm at New Heights Physical Therapy, 5736 NE Glisan St. As many as 85% of people are affected by low-back pain at some point in their lives. Disc degeneration and herniation are among the most common causes. Come learn how you can have a health spine and minimize low-back pain. newheightstherapy.com 971.339.3405

THE ART OF THE BRICK – OMSI FEATURED EXHIBITION open through May 29. A captivating exhibition of intriguing works of art made exclusively from one of the most recognizable toys in the world, the LEGO brick. The critically-acclaimed collection of creative and inspiring pieces constructed uses only LEGO bricks and created by contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya. The groundbreaking, 12,000 square-foot exhibit will feature a specially-designed LEGO and DUPLO play area, along with a variety of hands-on activities, demonstrations and challenges. Explore the museum and their permanent exhibits for just $2 per person on the first Sunday of every month.

LEACH GARDEN CHILDREN’S NATURE FAIR – Saturday, May 20, 10 am – 2 pm, 6704 SE 122nd Ave. Free! Donations appreciated. Traveling Seeds – This springtime tradition is in Leach Botanical Garden’s Upper Meadow. Learn about seeds of all kinds including those that disperse by “traveling.” Which ones fly? Which ones catch a ride? What role do we play in helping them get where they need to go? In addition to all the seed activities, there will be arts/crafts tables, a storyteller, take home plantings, music, slug races and 25 cent ice cream. National Public Garden Day is Friday, May 12, and Leach Botanical Garden celebrates by hosting a Stone Cabin Open House from 11 am – 2 pm. The historic cabin, featured on Grimm, is tucked away in the woods across the creek from the Manor House. Friday through Sunday, the Garden’s gift shop will also be offering a $5 off coupon on purchases over $25. The coupon is available at the National Public Gardens Day website along with information about Leach Garden and the Stone Cabin Open House: publicgardens.org/about-public-gardens/gardens. Leach Botanical Garden, 6704 SE 122nd Ave., 503.823.1671. See leachgarden.org

CLIMATE CHANGE ON VULNERABLE POPULATIONS – Let’s Talk Climate hosts the final forum for spring 2017, titled “Vulnerable Populations: Climate Change Impacts on Children and Young People” at TaborSpace Commons, 5441 SE Belmont Ave. on Wednesday, May 17, 7 pm,. Some think of climate change as a topic for grownups, yet the long term impacts will take their greatest toll on today’s young people. Many teens in the Portland area are already involved in addressing climate issues, and many adult allies are speaking up about the impacts of climate change on future generations, especially those growing up right now under the specter of a warming planet. Children in all communities may bear the greatest physical, emotional, and social vulnerabilities in an economically and politically uncertain climate future.This event is free and open to the public; donations are gratefully accepted to help defray expenses. Attendees are asked to sign up at climatechange-children.eventbrite.com. Carpooling recommended; limited bike and car parking available, TriMet bus 15. More info at letstalkclimatepdx.org or contact@letstalkclimatepdx.org.