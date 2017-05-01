Filmmaker Andy Koontz’ debut feature thriller Ekimmu The Dead Lust screens at Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St. Saturday May 6 at 7 pm The darkly brooding film is in a double feature with Brian Padian’s film The Black Sea.

Both films took over a decade to be completed and the films share something else in common: both directors are brain tumor survivors. Koontz was diagnosed with brain cancer while making Ekimmu, a no-budget indie horror film. After three years healing, a new character emerged, born from the darkness of chemotherapy and radiation.

Padian’s Black Sea is part thriller, part existential tone-poem. F Photographed on Super 16 by Portland cinematographer Scott Ballard, the film was shot in Arch Cape and Portland. Padian began the screenplay in 2004 when a rare brain tumor was discovered. Surgeries and treatment delayed the ultimately completed project.

Both film makers will be present for a Q & A after the screenings. Tickets are available online at cstpdx-com. Trailers at ekimmumovie.com and theblackseamovie.com.