DCBA Pres.: Jean Baker

email mjeanbaker@peoplepc.com

Meetings: 3rd Tuesday

OHSU Family Medicine at Richmond

7:30 am

3930 SE Division

divisionclinton.com

Our street is full of potholes. You can report them by email at pdxroads@portlandoregon.gov or by using the PDX Reporter App. You can also call PBOT’s 24-hour maintenance line at 503.823.1700.

Eyedentity, 2609 SE Clinton, closed and moved to the Pearl. The space is available for lease. A pop-up store called Chapter has replaced Orn Hanson at 2627 SE Clinton St.

DCBA recently contracted with Holly Johannessen as our new Marketing/Staff Assistant. You can reach her at dcbaholly@gmail.com with comments and suggestions.

Three and four story buildings on the North and South sides of Division have cut off ambient light. Division St. is dark after sunset with street lights aimed at intersections. Sidewalks and store windows are not illuminated. It is an invitation to vandalism and petty theft. We need to light our sidewalks for the safety of the neighborhood as well as the businesses. As long as people pour into Portland, Division/Clinton’s inventory of multistory buildings will continue to grow. New multistory buildings are already coming on both sides of the street between 28th and 30th as well as other corners.

It’s possible the problem has a simple solution. Vancouver, BC has added sidewalk lights on light poles. Positioned 8 or 9 feet up, they are aimed at the sidewalk and shop windows. The light doesn’t disturb apartments on the upper floors, but does provide pedestrian safety. Division Clinton has spoken to the Division Design Initiative and to the Bureau of Development about possible remedies.