Argentina-born Fernando Viciconte came of age musically in L.A. fronting the popular hard rock band Monkey Paw. He moved to Portland, in the 90s, co-founded Cravedog Records. and has released 7 critically lauded independent albums.

Viciconte, is a 2016 Oregon Music Hall of Famer with twenty years of local and national acclaim under his belt and he’s bringing the full Fernando Band to perform Wednesday May 3 in the basement of The Liquor Store, 3341 SE Belmont St. beginning at 9 pm.

The band includes members of Richmond Fontaine and Mr. Lewi Longmire. They will perform songs in English and Español in honor of Cinco de Mayo!

Tickets are $8 pm after the Earthquake Hurricane Comedy show which goes from 7-8:30 pm. See fernandoviciconte.com.