MacArthur Fellow David R. Montgomery reads from his new book, Growing a Revolution: Bringing Our Soil Back to Life, Monday May 8 at Powell’s on Hawthorne, 3723 SE Hawthorne at 7:30 pm.

The problem of agriculture is as old as civilization and, throughout history, great societies that abused their land withered into poverty or disappeared. Now we risk repeating this on a global scale due to ongoing soil degradation, a changing climate and a rising population.

Montgomery is an internationally-recognized geologist at UW and the author of three award-winning science books. He lays out an inspiring vision where agriculture becomes the solution to environmental problems, helping feed us all, cool the planet, and restore life to the land.