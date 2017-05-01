By Jill Riebesehl

Call it the thrill of spring and all its joys and demands. The Hosford-Abernethy Neighborhood Association HAND board has been busy addressing a myriad of issues, ranging from requests for help and support; responding to proposed residential developments; letting the City Council know our views on future planning efforts.

We just learned the Police Bureau has updated the latest reported crime statistics for more user-friendly access: portlandoregon.gov/police/OpenData.

One of Portland’s overriding jobs as it faces the rush of new businesses and residents is designing for residential density. One major push would guide inner-city development. It is called the Design Overlay Zoning Assessment, or DOZA. Our board is concerned about retaining neighborhood identity as we make room for more housing. Several members have been involved, working on and learning the particulars. The board has homed in on specific problems and come up with suggestions that we officially communicated to the mayor and City Council.

Of course, along with this growth have come parking problems. The board signed on to a strong plea by the Sunnyside Neighborhood’s Centers and Corridors Parking Proposal that the city respond to the need for tools to deal with parking issues.

In other street news, SE 24th Ave. may be getting a pedestrian-triggered crossing light this summer. Lots of folks get off the bus and cross Powell Blvd. at that spot. And Clinton St.’s pavement at SE 19th Ave. is about to get a little brighter. The board agreed to help out with a donation for paint for a mural in the works near the New Day school and community garden.

It has fallen to neighborhoods bordering the Eastbank Esplanade to respond one way or another to requests by groups wishing to hold those runs, rallies and gatherings within our borders. This adds to our tasks. We regularly review the city’s list of planned developments and respond with concerns and review requests for new businesses and liquor licenses. We learned we may be getting a new-old music venue.

Recently we weighed in on a disagreement over placement of an accessory dwelling unit (ADU). In another issue, neighbors alerted us to what looked like an ailing English walnut on Woodward where two houses are being built, and we got involved, researched city tree ordinances, which can result in fines in the case of violations, and sent comments to the city’s Land Use Services. Meanwhile, folks have attached ribbons to a protective fence, called in an arborist and are monitoring the health of the tree.

We are hoping to see our friends and neighbors at the May 16 general meeting in Carvlin Hall on the St. Philip Neri campus. The gathering will feature talks and photos of our history and some exciting ideas for future as well as refreshments and election of new board members. Come one, come all to meet and greet at 7 pm.