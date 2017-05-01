HBBA Pres.: Hilda Stevens

Be thinking about how your business or neighborhood will be involved in the 35th Annual Street Fair on Sunday, August 27. The Boulevard can only be closed from SE 30th to Cesar E. Chavez, however, we encourage businesses from above and below to join us with an activity, demonstration, items for sale or a coupon offer, or to plan an activity at your business that we can publicize.

There are two new coffeeshops on Hawthorne. Seven Virtues at 3538 SE Hawthorne and Peaks Coffee PDX at 3340, Next door to Peaks at 3354, the former Hawthorne Café has a new tenant: Farmhouse. More on them next month.

Thanh Thao Restaurant at 4005 SE Hawthorne, has a new owner, new blue paint and a nice little bio-swale in the parking lot.

H31 is ready for new tenants as well – both businesses and residents. Up the street, at 3130: an update on Artichoke Music’s plans. They will be moving over to SE 21st and Powell Blvd in July. The new space is in the process of getting ready for their occupancy. We will miss them and this very active music venue.

By the way, Excaliber Comics, 2444 SE Hawthorne, is a long-time Hawthorne business, one of the few remaining Comic Book stores, and the oldest comic shop in Portland. Check them out if you haven’t yet.

Thank you and welcome to more 2017 members: Hawthorne Veterinary Clinic, 1431 SE 23rd Ave. and Burlingame Apartments.

Thank you to article Sponsors: Hawthorne Vision Center and Rivermark Community Credit Union and to 2017 Benefactors: Jiffy Lube, Fred Meyer Hawthorne and New Seasons Market. Early Hawthorne Street Fair Platinum Sponsors: Fred Meyer Hawthorne and Rivermark Community Credit Union.