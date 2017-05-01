Now in its twelfth year, the Mt Tabor Art Walk returns Saturday and Sunday May 20-21. The Walk provides a great opportunity to see quality visual art and meet artists in their studios and homes. Diverse media are represented including photography, painting, ceramics, sculpture, prints, metal arts, photography, glass, jewelry, book arts, and mosaics.

This juried show and sale features 35 neighborhood artists at 21 sites and admission is free. Among the artists this year are Larry Olson, who has created spectacular color photographs of the natural world for more than 40 years.

Brian Howard works with stainless steel, hardwood and copper to create unique etchings. Paula Manley’s woodcarvings are moving and evocative Diane Russell specializes in vibrant oil paintings and pencil drawings of musicians and dancers. Mark Brody teaches and creates elaborate glass mosaics for indoors and outdoors. Todd Samusson’s totemic wood and metal sculptures are both whimsical and mysterious.

The Mt. Tabor area is at its most stunning in spring and the Art Walk is an ideal time to walk and bike the neighborhood, enjoy a visual feast of art work, and support local artists.

Hours are 10 am to 5 pm. Preview art and download a map at mttaborartwalk.com.