By Michelle Frost

At Portland Police’s community open house and dedication ceremony on Saturday, May 20, at 4735 E. Burnside station, officers will dedicate the new bronze sculpture= of K-9 Mick, a German Shepherd killed in the line of duty in April 2014. The ceremony is from 10 am – 1 pm.

Mick’s story was originally featured in K-9 Cop magazine where SE sculptor Richard Moore learned of Officer Dorn and his police dog Mick. Moore felt compelled to approach the police department about creating a tribute to their heroic story.

The Southeast Examiner featured this story in our September 2016 issue. While responding to a burglary call, Officer Dorn was shot in both legs by a gunman armed with an assault rifle and Mick was killed in the incident and Moore’s request to create a memorial sculpture was granted by Portland Police.

Fast forward to April this year. The finished work of art has recently been installed at the main entrance of the Police station on E. Burnside.

Moore attended a planning meeting with police to discuss the dedication ceremony. “They are expecting a rather sizable event,” he reports, “like an open house meet-and-greet with the K9 crew.”

Portland native Richard Moore holds a Fine Arts degree from Portland State University. He resides and works in SE and can be reached through his website richardamoore3.com or by email rmoore27@msn.com.