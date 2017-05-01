By Allen Field

The Richmond Neighborhood Association held its monthly meeting on April 9 at Waverly Heights Church, SE 33rd and Woodward St. The RNA’s representative to SE Uplift presented a draft Resolution prepared by Portland Tenants United (PTU) seeking an emergency rent freeze and moratorium on no-cause evictions. RNA declined to adopt the Resolution. Board Members wanted more information about the Resolution, to hear the counterpoint perspective from landlords, and requested a member of PTU to attend a RNA meeting.

Land Use Chair Matt Otis gave a presentation of his mapping project showing demolitions, additions, new construction from 2010-13 gleamed from Portland Maps and Portland Permits websites.

Annual Board Election is Monday, June 12, 7 – 9 pm. Anyone who lives (renters and homeowners), or owns a business or property in Richmond can serve on the Board of the RNA. You can announce your candidacy: in person at the May 8 RNA meeting or by emailing the Board Chair (erikmatthews@me.com) anytime up to the May 8 meeting.

Eight seats are up for election for 2-year terms. One board seat may be shared by two people (they serve on board in alternate meetings). Candidates are encouraged (but not required) to provide a written statement of 250 words or less to be posted to the RNA website and listserv. Candidate statements should be emailed to erikmatthews@me.com and are due by Monday, May 22. They will be published no later than 2 weeks prior to the election. Candidates are encouraged (but not required) to make a statement of 3 minutes or less at the June 12 election meeting.

RNA meetings are held in the church basement the 2nd Monday of the Month, except January. Enter from the east-side door. The RNA’s website is richmondpdx.org. The next RNA meeting will be Monday, May 8.