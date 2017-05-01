The date is March 1971. The scene is backstage at the Empire Room of the Waldorf Astoria Hotel. Louis Armstrong, (portrayed by Salim Sanchez) the greatest trumpet player in the world, has just completed a two week engagement and sits in his dressing room trying to pull himself together following his performance.

His mind wanders through the amazing journey of his life and his complex relationship with his manager Joe Glaser. He played that night against his doctor’s orders and this performance would be his last. Four months later, he dies of a heart attack.

Satchmo at the Waldorf is presented May 4 – 27 at The Sanctuary @ Sandy Plaza, 1785 NE Sandy Blvd. Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sunday matinees at 2 pm. Tickets/information: 503.239.5919 or.trianglepro.org. Ticket prices $15 – $35 and all seats are reserved.