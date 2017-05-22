- Who We Are
Katy got a new job!
SE Uplift Says Farewell to Katy Asher
With gratitude and best wishes – SE Uplift bids adieu to Katy Asher- Fiscal Sponsorship and Communications Program Manager extraordinaire! Katy’s last day will be May 11, 2017. She has taken a position with the the City of Portland as part of the Regional Water Providers Consortium team. And while we all congratulate her, I know I speak for all the staff and volunteers who have worked with her – we will miss you!
We want to celebrate the career step she is taking; we’re proud of her, and know she will soon become as valuable and valued a staffer for her new employer as she has been for SE Uplift.
For myself, I will miss both her warm heart and her thoughtful wisdom. She has a rare capacity to understand and “translate” each of us for each other. I have come to rely on her in so many ways. Staff, I know, will miss her too, and, like me, will be grateful for the perspectives and experience she brought with her from her previous 5 years at the Northeast Coalition of Neighborhoods.
During her time at SE Uplift she engaged with partners around the city through a standing-room-only “Keep Portland Affordable” workshop on inclusionary housing (with partners from Welcome Home, Anti-Displacement PDX and Opal Environmental Justice and #whynotPDX). She organized tabling at summer events, developed relationships with volunteers from NAYA’s Youth and Elders Council, initiated our 3-part, city-wide Traffic Safety Action-shop after the death of a 13 year-old on SE Hawthorne, redefined our Fiscal Sponsorship program processes, helped us navigate the politics and policies of the ONI Budget Committee and grievance committee proceedings for our Board – I could go on and on.
Please join me in thanking Katy for all she’s done for SE Uplift. She plans to attend our June event celebrating my retirement and our new Executive Director’s career with SE Uplift, so keep an ear out for that and come celebrate with us!
